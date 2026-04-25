Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a car garage at Eidgah Chowk in Kanpur during the early hours of Saturday.

Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving the information at the control room and doused the blaze. There are no casualties reported, officials said.

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Speaking to ANI, CFO Deepak Sharma said that at least 7-8 fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire from spreading any further.

"Information was received from the control room and our police officers that a vehicle garage near Idgah, under the Bajaria police station, was on fire. 7-8 vehicles from nearby fire stations arrived at the spot. The entire fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries or casualties at this time," he said.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)