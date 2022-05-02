New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The police have arrested three persons for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of facilitating jobs in reputed companies based outside India, officials said on Monday.

Sonam Kumari (25), Rahul Kumar (22) and Rajat Kumar (23) were part of a 'hi-tech gang of fraudsters', they said.

Eight debit cards, one laptop, seven mobile phones and 12 SIM cards were recovered from their possession, police said.

According to the police, a complaint was filed at the Cyber Police Station in Rohini by a person who said he had uploaded his resume on a job portal and soon after received a telephone call from a man who offered him a job in Malaysia.

"The accused also sent him job offer letter from a prestigious company. Thereafter, the person lured the complainant to transfer Rs 76,300 on the pretext of documents verification, Visa and immigration approval," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal said.

During investigation, it was learnt that the cheated amount has been transferred into various bank accounts. Technical surveillance was mounted on the suspects and the accused were found operating from a colony in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted by a team of five Delhi Police officers in Bareilly, and the culprits were apprehended, the officer said.

"The accused disclosed that they got this idea of cheating from YouTube. They used to cheat people on pretext of facilitating their placement in reputed foreign companies. They used to procure fake SIM cards from Bihar and dupe people.

"In order to win over the confidence of people, they also created a number of fake websites. Sonam Kumari is the main conspirator who used to create fake Job letters to win over the faith of people," Tayal said.

