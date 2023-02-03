Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested a woman in her 30s who allegedly posed as an IPS officer, sought a police escort to accompany her SUV and even threatened personnel at a checkpoint, an officer said on Friday.

The woman was produced in a city court which sent her to three-day police remand on Friday.

Giving details of the incident, the police officer said the woman was in army fatigues, sported a badge of IPS and her SUV had a nameplate bearing the name of K R Singh.

The woman called the police control room around 10 pm on Thursday for a pilot vehicle. When the pilot in charge spoke on the number given to the control room, he was called to Sahara Mall, said According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Kavita.

"When the vehicle passed with the pilot, there was a naka on MG Road.... The woman occupant of the XUV was wearing an army-coloured jacket with IPS badge and a blue IPS cap. At the police naka, the behaviour of the woman was suspicious, so the in-charge there asked the woman to reveal her identity. On which the woman got scared and took off her cap," Kavita said.

"The woman was taken to the police station but she kept misleading the police. She kept changing her statements....No identity card of the woman was found, while some suspicious documents were found in her laptop bag. An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 police station and we are questioning her after taking her on police remand," the police officer said.

