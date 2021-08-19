Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman battling depression allegedly jumped to death from her 15th-floor apartment in Noida, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Bagamati Flood Updates: Flowed Within 17cm of HFL at Benibad , but Now … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at a high-rise society in Sector 120, under Phase 3 police station area, the officials said.

Also Read | America in Chennai: US Consulate General Chennai Launches Madras Week Celebrations With Virtual Tour.

“The woman had been living with her family in the apartment. She was suffering from depression for quite some time and was consulting a mental health expert for it,” a police spokesperson said.

“The suicide was reported on Wednesday night. The family told police that it appeared she took the extreme step due to her depression,” he said.

The body was sent for the post mortem and further legal proceedings were carried out by the police, the official added.

Depression is a common illness worldwide, affecting over 26 crore people, a World Health Organisation data said.

At its worst, depression can lead to suicide with around eight lakh people taking the extreme step globally every year, it added.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the age group of 15-29 years but is preventable with timely intervention, the WHO says.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)