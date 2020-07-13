Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Six people were booked after a woman, who was allegedly beaten for dowry by her in-laws, died at a hospital here, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Suvi, had got married in August last year and was six months pregnant, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Extends Suspension of Bus Services Till July 31 in View of Spike in COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

According to her brother, Sumeru, she was being harassed for a car in dowry by her husband Chand and his family members.

Suvi's parents are residents of Ghaziabad and her husband's house is in Bulandshahr's Kakod town, police said.

Also Read | Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 Date and Time: DHSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Expected by July 15, Here's Where and How to Check Marks.

On Friday, Suvi was allegedly thrashed by her in-laws and later she was admitted to a hospital here as her condition deteriorated, they said.

When Suvi's parents reached the hospital, her in-laws allegedly misbehaved with them and on Saturday night she breathed her last, police said.

A case has been registered against six people, including Suvi's husband, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)