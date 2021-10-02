Chitrakoot (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in a village here Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Bardwara village that falls under Rajapur police station area.

The married woman had an affair with a man of the same village and he has been taken into custody for interrogation, police said.

The woman was found hanging at her house earlier in the day.

Her body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Due to an ongoing rift between with the victim, her love started defaming her among villagers, Rajapur Circle Officer (CO) Shivprakash Sonkar said, adding this could have been a possible reason behind the extreme step.

