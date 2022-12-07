Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman jumped to her death from the terrace of a seven-storey building in Navi Mumbai while her five-year-old child survived with major injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in sector 20 of Koparkhairane locality.

Police arrested the husband of the woman after it emerged that she was harassed by him and her in-laws.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered, the official added.

