Prayagraj (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said they are investigating allegations of a woman constable that she was pressured and harassed to change her religion by her husband, who had converted to Buddhism to marry her but later reverted to Islam.

The woman has also accused her husband and brother-in-law, who is a cricket player, of raping her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said both the woman and her husband are working in the police department and they also have a child.

They had lived together for two-three years after marriage but after some dispute, she recently filed a complaint against her husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law.

On the complaint of the woman, an FIR was lodged under various sections, including 498-A (subjecting to cruelty..), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 506 (threat be to cause death or grievous hurt...), 376 (sexual assault) and 420 (cheating), of the IPC and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The matter is being investigated and action will be taken according to whatever facts come to the fore, he said.

Citing the complaint, the FIR said that the woman was allegedly harassed to convert by her husband, who had converted to Buddhism to marry her but later re-converetd to Islam.

Asked if the FIR will include provisions of the anti-conversion law, the ACP said that they are looking into the woman's claims and will act according to the probe findings.

The ACP said that recently investigators had gone to Lucknow but the complainant was not satisfied with the investigation in the case and so the investigator will be sent along with the woman complainant.

