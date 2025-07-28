Dumka (Jharkhand), Jul 28 (PTI) A woman 'dak-bum' devotee died, while three other women kanwariyas fell unconscious and were hospitalised during their journey on foot in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Monday, officials said.

Dak-bum devotees are kanwariyas who walk for around 100 km non-stop, carrying holy river water from Barari Ganga Ghat in Bihar's Bhagalpur to offer it in Basukinath in Dumka.

These devotees may also carry holy water from Bihar's Sultanganj to offer obeisance at Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. They are known for completing the journey on foot within 24 hours of collecting the water, while fasting.

Superintendent of Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Ajay Kumar Chaudhury, told PTI that a woman dak-bum devotee died during the journey.

She was brought dead to the hospital, he said.

Another doctor, Dinbandhu Rikshit, said he has treated three unconscious women dak-bum kanwariyas at Jermundi Community Health Centre till the afternoon after they were found senseless near Basukinath area in the district.

Meanwhile, the district authorities said altogether 1,74,671 devotees, including 14,506 dak-bum kanwariyas, offered holy water to Lord Shiva on the third auspicious Monday of the holy month of Shravan of the Hindu calendar.

