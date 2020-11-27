Ballia (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) The bodies of a 55-year-old woman and her daughter were recovered from their house in Ahirauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

Surajwadi and her daughter Rani (22) were found dead at their house in the morning, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

The bodies had injury mark on the heads, the SP said, adding a probe is on into the matter.

