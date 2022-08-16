New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were found dead at their home in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Doli Rai (45). Their family was in the business of 'pooja samagri', they said.

A senior police officer said Doli's sons Sarthak Rai and Shashank Rai had gone to Rishikesh and Mussoorie for two-three days. They found the bodies after they returned home and informed the police.

A PCR call was received around 4.20 am about the murder in the Welcome police station area, the officer said.

Prima facie, the cause of death appears to be stabbing, the police said.

An investigation in the matter is underway, they said.

