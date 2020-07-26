Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): A woman lost her life on Saturday after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in, got washed away after getting caught up in an overflowing water stream following heavy rains in Telangana's Nalgonda district, police said.

According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Ramulamma.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The stream overflowed after continuous rainfall for two days in the district. Transportation between the villages got affected as the Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was flooded.

The water flow is high near Nalgonda district, Devarakonda constituency, Chintapalli mandal and Kistarampally village.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police ACP Sanket Kaushil Hit by Car While on Duty, Declared Brought Dead at AIIMS.

T Anand Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devarakonda, told ANI over the phone, "An auto got caught up in an overflowing water stream. A woman who was travelling in that auto died on the spot." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)