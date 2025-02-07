Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI) : A woman from Mumbai's Mahim area has died allegedly by suicide, after a recording a video in which she blamed her boyfriend for her taking the extreme step.

In the video the deceased has accused her boyfirend of refusing to accept responsibility after making her pregnant twice, according to Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police have registered a case in this matter under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section, abetment of suicide.

The police have arrested the girl's boyfriend and are investigating further.(ANI)

