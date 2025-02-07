A young woman from Mumbai’s Mahim area died by suicide, recording a video before her death. In the video, she accused her boyfriend of refusing to take responsibility after impregnating her twice. Mumbai Police have registered a case under BNS Section 108 for abetment of suicide. The accused boyfriend has been arrested, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are examining the circumstances leading to her death, including the claims made in her video. Etawah: Health Worker Dies by Suicide After Cybercriminals Extort Money, Blackmail Him With Nude Pics and Videos.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | A girl living in the Mahim area of ​​Mumbai has died by suicide and made a video of it. In the video, the girl accuses her boyfriend of her suicide for denying his responsibility after getting her pregnant twice. The Mumbai police have registered a case in… — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

