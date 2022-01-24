Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): A woman died as a house collapsed in Kurla West area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar locality along SG Barve Road in the city.

As per the BMC, the deceased has been identified as Lata Salunkhe. (ANI)

