Gurugram, Sep 19: A woman died under suspicious circumstances in the Badshahpur area following which her relatives held a protest here and alleged that she was harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman's husband Bhagat Singh and in-laws at Badshahpur police station, officials said on Monday.

The family members of the deceased, Lalita, protested at the police station and demanded the arrest of the accused.

The protesters also blocked Gurugram-Sohna road, disrupting traffic on the busy route for around half an hour.

The family member vacated the site after a senior police officer reached the spot and assured them that the accused will be arrested at the earliest.

According to the complaint filed by Chotu Ram, resident of Daultabad village in district Faridabad, his niece Lalita was married to Bhagat Singh resident of Badshahpur.

He had given dowry according to his status but the in-laws of Lalita were not satisfied and they started harassing his niece from the very first day over dowry, Ram alleged.

“She was tortured by her husband and in-laws and finally she is not alive. She was harassed to death by her husband and in-laws only,” it alleged.

“An FIR has been registered and the probe is underway. Action will be taken as per the law and the body of the deceased handed over to kin after postmortem,” said ASI Charan Singh, the investigating officer.

