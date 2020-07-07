Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) A woman employee of the AYUSH Directorate here lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against a senior officer on Monday, police said.

A case has been registered against the senior officer at the women's police station based on the complaint lodged by the woman, Commissioner of Police S Sarangi said.

Also Read | Kerala Health Workers Wearing PPE Kits Chase Man Who Violated Home Quarantine in Pathanamthitta, Nab Him; Video Goes Viral.

Appropriate legal action will be taken after verification of the complaint, he said.

The woman, a contractual employee, said she has also submitted evidence to justify her allegation.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

The woman alleged that the officer was frequently sending her obscene videos and mentally harassing her.

In her complaint, she alleged that the officer was putting pressure on her to have a relationship with him.

He stopped sending obscene messages and videos after I lodged the complaint. Recently, he again started harassing me, the woman said.

She said she filed a police complaint as the directorate does not have a women's cell to address workplace harassment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)