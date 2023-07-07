New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A woman fell from the balcony of her house after being allegedly assaulted by her husband in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad Extension area, police said on Friday.

The exact cause of the fall is yet to be ascertained and Maskan, the victim, is under treatment for injuries on her head, they said. Wasim, the accused husband, has been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday night following a quarrel between the woman and her husband, police said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman fell from the third floor of the house, police said. Blood stains were found on the floor of the rooms of the flat, staircase and rooftop, they said.

The spot was also inspected by the crime team and forensic experts which reflected signs of assault and scuffle, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the husband of the injured woman who was hiding in the building was apprehended by police while he was trying to escape. Blood stains were found on his clothes and his hand was also injured, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that during enquiry, Wasim told police that he got married to Maskan about 20 days ago.

On July 5, around 10.30 pm, a quarrel took place between them after which Wasim assaulted his wife and hit her on the head with a ceramic pot and a pan, Deo said. Wasim was also injured when she defended herself during the assault, he said. In a bid to escape, she ran to the balcony of the house and fell, the DCP added.

"A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the husband of the injured woman has been arrested in the case. Exact cause of fall is being ascertained and further investigation is underway," the DCP said.

