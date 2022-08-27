New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an office in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area Saturday evening, police said.

On being informed about a woman lying in a pool of blood around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Student Union Elections Result 2022: BJP-Backed ABVP Won 5 Seats; NSUI Draws Blank in Congress-Ruled State.

The woman was a tele-caller in the office of a financial firm in Kewal Park, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case of murder was registered and a person arrested in this connection, the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

Also Read | CJI Post Retirement Benefits: Secretarial Assistant, Domestic Help, Chauffeur for Lifetime to Retired Chief Justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)