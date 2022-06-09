Mathura (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A young woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of guest house room in Vrindavan on Thursday, police said.

The woman had arrived here two days ago and checked in at Brahm Niwas Ashram at Vidyapeeth crossroads. She did not venture out of the room even once, they said citing the guest house manager.

According to the guest house registry, the woman had given her name as Jyoti Sharma and that she was a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. According to her identity card, she was 24 years old, police said.

On Thursday, one of the cleaners knocked the door but got no response. He pushed the door a little and sensed a foul smell emanating from the room. From the window, he found the woman hanging using a dupatta, inspector in-charge of Kotwali Ajay Kaushal said.

The room had not been cleaned since she entered it two days ago, according to the cleaner.

The police broke open the door and recovered the woman's body. The process was videographed, the inspector said.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem and her family members have been contacted from the phone found in her luggage, the inspector said.

