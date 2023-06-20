New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A 72-year-old woman was found lying injured under a railway bridge in east Delhi's Mandawali on Tuesday, police said.

Sudha Gupta lives in the Laxmi Nagar area, they said.

The police, however, are yet to ascertain how she sustained the injuries.

The police received a call on Tuesday afternoon with the caller informing that a woman had been stabbed by two people. Upon reaching the spot, the police found that the woman had been admitted to Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar, a senior police officer said.

After initial treatment, doctors told the police that the woman had suffered injuries on her head and shoulder that seemed to be caused by a road accident, he said.

She was then referred to Max Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, the officer added.

Local inquiry suggested that the woman was travelling on a two-wheeler from Mandawali towards Preet Vihar. However, the police have not found any witnesses to ascertain if she was travelling alone or was accompanied by someone, he said.

The police will record her statement once doctors declare her fit to get clarity on the sequence of events, the officer said.

Footage from CCTV cameras in and around the area is being analsyed to ascertain if it was an accident or a knife attack. It will also help identify the suspects, if any, and establish the sequence of events, the police said.

