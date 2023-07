Jind (Haryana), Jul 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against three people here for allegedly deceiving a 22-year-old woman from Assam's Dibrugarh and forcing her into marriage after luring her with the promise of a job in the city, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that she was acquainted with another woman from Dibrugarh district called Laxmi, who was married to Jind resident Baljeet, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Government Announces Closure of All Schools in Mumbai, Metropolitan Region on July 20 Due to Heavy Rainfall.

According to the complainant, Laxmi brought her to Jind under the pretext of finding her a job and later, "sold" her to Kavita, the wife of Harinivas from Shivalik Colony, for Rs 25,000.

On June 3, Kavita allegedly forced the victim to marry one Sandeep alias Kala. However, she somehow managed to escape and approached police.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Health Update: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's Elder Son and Bihar Minister Admitted to Medivarsal Hospital in Patna After Chest Pain.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case against Laxmi, Kavita and Sandeep for the offences of abduction, human trafficking and other relevant charges and initiated an investigation, according to investigating officer Deepak of the local police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)