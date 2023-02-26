Una, Feb 26 (PTI) A woman gave birth to a boy in an ambulance on the way to a hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, health department officials said.

Both the woman, Charanjeet, a resident of Gurpalah village here, and her son are healthy, they said.

A health department spokesperson said a call was received on emergency helpline number 108 from Gurpalah that a pregnant woman was unwell. An ambulance left for Gurpalah, a health department spokesperson said.

Ambulance staff nurse Seema checked on the pregnant woman who was in labour. Seema immediately contacted the doctors and sought their advice. It was decided that the woman's delivery procedure would be conducted in the ambulance itself, the spokesperson said.

District in-charge of 108 ambulances Pankaj Sharma said the mother and her child are healthy and under treatment at the Regional Hospital, Una.

He also praised the ambulance staff for the woman's safe delivery.

