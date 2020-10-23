Palghar, Oct 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman has gone missing from a government hospital at Jawhar in Maharashtra's Palghar district a few days after giving birth to twins, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Patangshah Cottage Hospital, he said.

"The woman from Mahalakshmi in Dahanu had delivered twins on October 6. However, she went missing from the hospital around 10 pm on October 10. Her family members lodged a missing person's complaint," the official from Jawhar police station said on Thursday.

Police have launched a search operation, he said. PTI

