Kaushambi (UP), May 4 (PTI) A woman, in her mid-thirties, allegedly committed suicide with her three children by jumping in front of a moving train here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Saini area, they said, adding the train was going from Prayagraj to New Delhi.

The victims have not been identified yet.

The age of children was stated to be around two, five and 10 years, according to police.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and probe in the matter is on.

