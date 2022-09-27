Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): A woman living separately for the last few months died after she was allegedly attacked by her husband when she refused to wear a hijab and sought a divorce in Mumbai, police said.

Inspector Vilas Rathod told ANI, "The victim was living separately with her 2-year-old child due to being pressured by accused and his family members to wear Muslim dress. On Monday she called her husband and asked for a divorce and when the victim refused to hand over the custody of their child, she was killed by the accused. Further investigation is going on."

According to the police, accused Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh allegedly murdered his Hindu wife by cutting her neck and hand on Monday night.

The couple had got married got 3 years ago and have a 2-year-old child. (ANI)

