Dumka (Jharkhand), Jul 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her youngest son in Manjhladih village of Dumka district on Friday, a police officer said.

She was attacked with an iron bar and killed by the accused, following which he stayed at home, where he lived with his mother, Officer-in-Charge of Shikaripara Police Station Umesh Ram said.

A police team rushed to the village and recovered the body, Ram said.

The accused son was later arrested, he added.

Police has begun an investigation to determine the reason behind the crime, the officer added.

