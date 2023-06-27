New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died while her husband and two minor children were injured when the scooter they were travelling in was hit by a DTC bus near Khajuri flyover in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the accused driver has been arrested.

According to police, Vikram (32) and his two children -- aged two years and 10 months -- have been sent to a hospital. His wife Deepa, however, succumbed to her injuries. They are residents of Sewadham in Ghaziabad, police said.

A call about the accident was received at 10.30 am, police said. The injured were then shifted to a hospital where the woman was declared brought dead while her husband and two minor children were treated for their injuries, a senior police officer said.

Driver of the bus Kunwar Pal Singh (45), a resident of old Seelampur, was beaten up by public, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the New Usmanpur Police Station, he added.

