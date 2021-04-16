New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman died while her minor daughter and another man were injured after a tin sheet allegedly fell on them in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Friday during a dust storm, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kataria, they said, adding that her nine-year-old daughter Nikita also sustained injuries and is stated to be in a critical condition.

The man, who was riding a cycle and passing by, sustained minor injuries, they said.

A strong dust storm barrelled through the national capital on Friday, affecting visibility and air quality, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During the storm, a tin sheet fell on the road from the fourth floor of a building at Palam village, leaving three people injured, including the mother-daughter duo who were walking on the road, a senior police officer said.

The tin sheet slit the woman's throat leading to her death while her daughter is in a serious condition. The minor girl and the man were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officer said.

