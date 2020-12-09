Bhadohi (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed herself after her husband refused to take her along to Surat where he worked, police said on Wednesday.

Police said she took ill after consuming some 'sindoor' (vermilion) and died in hospital.

‘Sindoor' can contain lead or mercury compounds and can be toxic.

"Vikas Bind, a resident of Danpur village, married Saraswati Devi three years ago. Vikas used to work in Surat district of Gujarat and had come home during the lockdown,” Station officer of Suryava police station Pradeep Kumar said.

“Four days ago, he left for Surat. Saraswati wanted to accompany her husband, but Vikas insisted that she stayed at home and looked after their two-and-half-year-old child,” he said.

Saraswati consumed ‘sindoor' after Vikas left for Surat.

But it was not immediately clear how much of the substance she had consumed.

"As Saraswati's condition deteriorated, she was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday," Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

