New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman labourer allegedly hanged herself inside her shanty in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Friday, police said.

The police received a call regarding the incident at around 2 pm, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Rekha, worked as a labourer and resided in ‘Jhuggi' number A-119 in Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area, the officer said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.

