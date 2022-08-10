Muzaffarnagar, August 10: A widow and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her teenage son for opposing their relationship, police said Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal said Munesh and her lover Satendra killed the 16-year-old Ashish in the early hours of Monday and dumped his body in a tubewell. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Sets Husband On Fire in Mathura After Argument Over Her Extra-Marital Affair.

Police said the body was later recovered. Police said the accused told them they killed Ashish as he was against their relationship. Police said the woman developed a relationship with Satendra after her husband died.

