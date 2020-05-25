India News | Woman Onboard Delhi Bound Train Delivers Baby

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A woman passenger in a Delhi bound express train gave birth to a baby during the journey. Both mother and baby were healthy, South Western Railway said in a statement.

According to the statement, the passenger in 02691 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Special Express train reported labour pains around 5.30 hrs on May 24 near Agra. A doctor was arranged at Mathura but the passenger refused treatment due to fear of coronavirus.

Also Read | Balbir Singh Sr, Three-Time Olympic Gold-Winning Hockey Legend Dies : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

However, a lady doctor who was a passenger on the same train helped in the process of delivering the baby. The delivery was completed near Delhi station. Both mother and baby are healthy, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)