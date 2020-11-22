Ghaziabad, Nov 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman who was allegedly pushed down from a building by her husband last month has succumbed to her injuries, police said here on Sunday.

Loni DSP Atul Kumar Sonkar told PTI that Sakshi died at her parental house on Saturday night.

The woman was allegedly pushed down from a building by her husband following a heated argument over dowry at Kumhar Colony of Behta Hazipur under the Loni police station on October 20.

According to the DSP, she had gone to the terrace of the building to take off her dried clothes.

She suffered fractures in the incident and was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital for treatment.

In a complaint to police, her father Om Prakash said Sakshi was married to Mulayam Singh three years ago.

He alleged that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry after she gave birth to a girl.

The DSP said a case was lodged on the basis of the complaint. The accused are at large, the DSP added.

