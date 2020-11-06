Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people, known to her, and later died of a head injury suffered during the assault on the city outskirts, police said on Friday.

All the three, in their 20s, had been arrested and based on a complaint by the woman's family, two separate cases of woman missing and murder registered, they said.

Two of the men were known to the woman, a widow, police said.

The three consumed liquor at a city hotel and one of them called her to come to Miyapur here on November 3 night. On seeing three people, she refused to come with them.

However, they then forcibly took the woman in a car to a village on the city outskirts and raped her in a shed. She suffered "an invisible" head injury in the incident and died following which the trio fled from the spot, a police release said.

The incident came to light after one of the accused told a local councillor, who in turn informed the woman's mother on Wednesday.

The three men were arrested on Thursday near a toll gate and the car, which belonged to the third accused, was seized along with their mobile phones, the release added.

