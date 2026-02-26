Patna (Bihar) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP on Thursday. He alleged that whenever elections are around the corner, BJP leaders consistently resort to 'baseless' rhetoric and push 'divisive agendas' to influence the electorate.

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Araria regarding the removal of infiltrators from Seemanchal, Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav declared that there is no infiltration in the state. He asserted that it is the central government's sole responsibility to prevent infiltration.

"...The Election Commission, in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, has clearly stated that there are no infiltrators in Bihar... If anyone does come, it is the government's responsibility to prevent it... Whenever elections are held anywhere, BJP leaders talk about such baseless things and push divisive agendas... Yadav told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Leti' and 'Indarwa' Border Out Posts in Araria, Bihar. During the event, he also performed the e-unveiling and e-foundation laying of several key infrastructure projects for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), aimed at strengthening border security in the region.

During the event, the Union Home Minister declared that making Bihar free of infiltrators was far more than a mere electoral promise for the upcoming assembly polls. He emphasized that the removal of infiltrators will soon start from Bihar's Seemanchal region.

"Making Bihar free of infiltrators in the Bihar elections was not just an electoral promise. The campaign to make the country free of infiltrators will soon begin from Bihar's Seemanchal," said Shah.

He declared that the BJP-led government is committed to providing a permanent solution to the long-standing issue of illegal infiltration.

"Demographic changes resulting from encroachment and infiltration are extremely dangerous for the culture, history, and geography of any country, all three. The Modi government will provide a permanent solution to this," said Shah.

The Union Home Minister expressed full confidence that the BJP will form the government in West Bengal this time. He stated that the new administration's primary agenda would be to complete the border fencing and to remove every infiltrator from the state.

"Elections are currently underway in Bengal, and I am fully confident that this time a BJP government will be formed there. The first agenda of the government there will be to complete the fencing work on the border and to handpick and remove each and every infiltrator," added Shah. (ANI)

