Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI): A woman, working as a sweeper at a place of worship here was allegedly raped by three persons, who were taken into custody, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, in her mid-30s, filed a complaint yesterday stating that on Sunday night she was forcibly taken to the nearby bushes by the three men where they raped her, a police official attached to Afzalgunj station said.

Following the complaint, a case under relevant IPC sections was registered and the woman was sent for medical examination while the trio, who reside in localities near the place of worship were arrested on Tuesday during the course of investigation, police said.PTI VVK

