Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed by two persons in Darrang district of Assam, police said on Sunday.

Darrang Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal told PTI that the woman, who works as a daily wager at a brick kiln in Naodinga village went missing on March 7.

"The police were intimated and an investigation was initiated accordingly. The body of the woman was found inside the smoke channel of the kiln on the next day," he added..

After preliminary investigation, it was found that two persons allegedly raped her and then dumped her body after murdering her, Sonowal said.

"We have arrested the two accused and are continuing interrogation of the duo. The body has been sent for post-mortem and details are awaited," he added.

The SP said that the woman hailed from Kokrajhar district and she was staying with her husband to work in the brick kiln.

