Firozabad (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband before shooting herself in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district following a heated exchange on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Fulvadi area in Dakshin police station area in the morning, police said.

Two daughters of the couple were found in the house who told police that their mother, Kusma Devi, first shot Puran Singh Yadav, 45, in the head and then killed herself after a heated exchange in the morning, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition. She was then referred to an Agra hospital where she later succumbed to injuries, the SSP said.

Two countrymade revolvers have been recovered and an investigation is on, police said.

