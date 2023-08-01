New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A woman was shot at by some unidentified people in front of her house in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area on early Tuesday, police said.

At 12.32 am, police got information regarding an incident of firing, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Four Areas of Bharatpur District in Rajasthan.

After reaching the spot at JJ colony in Sawda, it was found that some unknown people opened fire on the main gate of the complainant, the officer said.

The initial inquiry revealed that a woman family member of the complainant sustained a bullet injury. The victim was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the officer said.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal: 88% Notes Returned to Banking System, Says RBI.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered at Kanjhawala police station, police said.

An investigation is underway to nab the accused persons, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)