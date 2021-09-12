Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her neighbour in the Hasanpura area of Jaipur on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at Yadav Chowk where accused Deepu, 25, opened fire at Manju from a country-made pistol.

She was rushed to SMS Hospital where she died, Sadar police station's SHO Prithvipal Singh said.

He said the accused absconded after the incident and was being searched.

