Thane Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death With Knife by Nephew in Housing Society in Mira Road

Thane, October 31: A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her nephew, while her 11-year-old son managed to escape the attack by hiding in the bathroom of their flat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in a housing society in the Mira Road area in the afternoon, said Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police – Zone I. Thane Shocker: Man Molests Daughter-in-Law, Touches Her Inappropriately While Teaching Victim How To Drive Car in Dombivli; Arrested.

The 22-year-old accused allegedly stabbed his aunt to death with a knife and was nabbed by the residents while attempting to flee the scene, the official said. The victim's neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was sent to the government hospital at Bhayander for post-mortem, he said. Thane Shocker: Child Abuse Accused Sexually Assaults Minor Boy in Toilet in Ulhasnagar, Threatens To Kill Victim; Arrested.

The police have detained the accused and are in the process of registering an offence at Navghar police station, he said. The motive behind the brutal killing is not known as yet, the official said. According to neighbours, the deceased woman's 11-year-old son escaped the attack by hiding in the bathroom of the apartment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)