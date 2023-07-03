Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) A woman staff at a skin and hair clinic here, who allegedly stole a diamond ring worth Rs 30.69 lakh of a customer, flushed it down a toilet commode out of fear of getting caught, police said on Monday.

During the course of investigation, police recovered the ring from the pipeline connecting the commode with the help of a plumber and the woman employee was subsequently arrested for "theft", they said.

Also Read | Vietnam Bans ‘Barbie’ Film Because of South China Sea Map.

According to police, the complainant (a woman) visited the clinic located in the posh Jubilee Hills last week for hair removal and the woman staff, who took up the hair removal procedure, asked her to keep the ring in a box which she did.

It was only after reaching her house that the complainant realised that she forgot her ring at the clinic and enquired with the staff about it and later lodged a police complaint, a police official said.

Also Read | France: Anti-violence Rallies Held as Riot Tensions Ease.

After police took up investigation and questioned the staff, the woman employee (who picked up the ring) reportedly confessed to police that she had "stolen" the ring and kept it in her purse.

But she added that she later threw it in the commode of the washroom located in the clinic fearful of getting caught by police, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)