New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in north Delhi's Narela area on Sunday, police said.

Police was informed of the incident around 8.30 am. The body of the woman was found lying on her bed in their house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rehmattullah (28) absconded after strangulating his wife. The couple married six years ago and have three children, the DCP said.

Rehmattullah is a habitual drinker and does a painting job. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab him, the officer added. PTI

