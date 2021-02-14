Pune, Feb 14 (PTI) Senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered a detailed probe into the alleged suicide of a woman, which the BJP has linked to a state minister, and there was no question of "saving somebody".

Some social media posts have claimed the 23-year-old woman, who died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council, said there was no doubt the death was suspicious, and added that "keeping aside party and politics, the police would reach to the root of the case".

"The CM has clarified that a detailed probe will take place in the case. There is no question of saving somebody. The truth will surface and it won't be suppressed," she said.

The post mortem report is yet to be received, and the veracity of audio clips, which the BJP has been claiming are linked to the death, have not been verified yet nor have the names that have cropped up, Gorhe said.

She said such cases are sometimes used for "political capitalisation".

