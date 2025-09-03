New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Women advocates of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) have written a letter to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, urging reconsideration of the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju from the Delhi High Court to the Karnataka High Court.

In their letter, signed by over 60 women lawyers including senior advocates Malavika Rajkotia, Geeta Luthra, Maninder Acharya, Diya Kapur, Kaadambari Singh, Arundhati Katju and Malvika Trivedi, the group praised Justice Ganju's professional integrity and judicial acumen.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 6571 Fight: 'Drunk' Passenger, Crew Clash Over 'Har Har Mahadev' Chant on Delhi-Kolkata Flight; Airline Alleges Unruly Behaviour.

They stated that she has an "unblemished record," one of the highest disposal rates, and is known for encouraging young lawyers to argue matters, thereby boosting their confidence.

The women lawyers also stated that her transfer was sudden and unexplained, cautioning that such decisions fuel "frenzied rumour mills" and undermine institutional integrity. They stressed that both judges and the Bar are entitled to demand cogent reasons for transfers.

Also Read | Mandi Landslide: 6 Killed After Disaster Hits Himachal Pradesh Town Burying 2 Houses; Rescue Operation Continues (See Pics and Video).

"The emotional and mental well-being of judges requires a nurturing environment where they can fearlessly dispense justice," the letter stated, requesting that Justice Ganju's transfer be reconsidered.

Separately, the Delhi High Court Bar Association on Monday also wrote to the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium expressing concern over the frequent transfer of judges in the Delhi High Court. The Association stated that nearly one-third of the present Bench comprises judges from outside Delhi.

Signed by DHCBA President N Hariharan and Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar, the letter emphasized that the Bar is an equal partner in the justice system and must be consulted in key decisions relating to transfers and appointments. Lack of consultation, it warned, lowers the morale of the legal fraternity and risks eroding public confidence in the judiciary.

Both letters stressed the need for greater transparency in the transfer process. The women lawyers urged that decisions affecting judges' careers must be communicated with clarity, while the DHCBA reiterated that transparency and consultation would "strengthen the faith of lawyers and enhance public trust in the judiciary." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)