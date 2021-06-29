Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Many women candidates participated in the physical tests conducted on Tuesday for recruitment into two women Battalions in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The tests conducted held at RTC Ground Humhama and included Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for candidates of Kashmir province.

"Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test of candidates of Kashmir Province for 2 women Battalions of J&K Police underway at RTC Ground Humhama. Huge number of women candidates participating in tests. Tests are being conducted after observing Covid protocols," J-K Police tweeted. (ANI)

