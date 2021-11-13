Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Women of Yedmmedoddi village at Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Saturday destroyed the properties of a liquor outlet as they were opposed to setting up the outlet in the village for a long time.

Police said that the outlet was operating in a newly-built farmhouse and the women from the village damaged chairs and tables, demanding the closure of the shop at nearby Muslapura village.

The women of the village had been opposing the opening of the liquor outlet in the village and had staged a protest outside the District Collector office, urging him to closure of the bar. "As our request was considered by the officials, hence we destroyed the properties of the outlet," said Prema Bai.

The bar owner and his partners and women of the village have filed a complaint against each other at Kadur police station. On the complaint from Prema Bai, the police have registered a case under Sections 324, 504, 506, 354 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the outlet owner, Girish and his three partners have filed a complaint against six women for attacking the employees of the outlet, said Ramya, Sub Inspector. A case has been under Sections 504, 324, 323, 143, 144, 147,148,506,447,427,114,149 of IPC. (ANI)

