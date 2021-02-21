Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A woman and her son were arrested after 50 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession here, police said on Sunday.

Tarsem Rani and her son Vinod Singh, residents of Amritsar, were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by a police party in Bahu Fort area and subjected to checking, a police official said.

He said 50 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the duo, who turned out to be inter-state drug peddlers.

They were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the official said.

