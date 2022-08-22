Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said women empowerment is essential for bringing change in society and women in the police force can act as a catalyst in this direction.

The CM made the remark while hosting a dinner for women police officers who have come to attend a national conference in Shimla.

Also Read | CUET UG 2022: Aspirants Claim Admit Cards Mention Past Dates for Exam, NTA Asks Them Not to Panic.

It is indeed a matter of pride that the percentage of women in police and other armed forces has increased by 2-3 per cent during the last eight years, he said.

Thakur said Himachal Pradesh Police has not only ensured effective law and order situation in the state but has also been one of the most disciplined forces in the country.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia May Be Arrested, Even Me Till Gujarat Assembly Elections, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Excise Policy Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)